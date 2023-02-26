Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,501,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

