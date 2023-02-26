BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 3.5 %

BHP opened at GBX 2,512 ($30.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,705.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,465.43. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,674.42%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.