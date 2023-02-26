Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

