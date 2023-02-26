Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Biogen were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

