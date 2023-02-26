BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by Avian Securities

Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
