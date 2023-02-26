BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by Avian Securities

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.