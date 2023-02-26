Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

BNGO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 1,436.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

