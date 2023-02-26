Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.
BNGO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
BNGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
