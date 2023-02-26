Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $41.38 or 0.00179156 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $797.29 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,098.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00575518 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042919 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.