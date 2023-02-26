Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLKB. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
Shares of BLKB opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock worth $890,684. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
