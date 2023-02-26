Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLKB. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock worth $890,684. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

