BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $70.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,683.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,327 shares of company stock worth $3,629,243. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 666,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.