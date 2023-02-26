BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock Position Raised by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $143,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.35 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

