Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on the stock.
Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance
Blancco Technology Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.50 ($2.21). 37,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,002. Blancco Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The stock has a market cap of £138.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6,116.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.69.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.