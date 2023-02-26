Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on the stock.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

Blancco Technology Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.50 ($2.21). 37,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,002. Blancco Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The stock has a market cap of £138.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6,116.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.69.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

