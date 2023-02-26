Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BLTG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.50 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,002. The company has a market capitalization of £138.93 million, a PE ratio of 6,116.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.69.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

