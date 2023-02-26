Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

BLMN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.07. 2,691,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

