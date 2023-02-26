BMO Capital Markets Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after purchasing an additional 431,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after purchasing an additional 442,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

