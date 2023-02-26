Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BSX opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

