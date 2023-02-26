Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Raised by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 293.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,614 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 3.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.47% of BOX worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $33.24 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.