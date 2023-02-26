Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Brady updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Brady Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Brady Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Brady by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.