Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Brady updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.
Brady Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.
Brady Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
