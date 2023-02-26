Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $633,085.72 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

