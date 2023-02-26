Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

BLIN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

