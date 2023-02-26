Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Critical Analysis

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brightcove and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00 PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 57.39%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Brightcove has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brightcove and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -4.27% -3.63% -1.62% PropertyGuru -88.54% -18.80% -15.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.01 million 1.05 $5.40 million ($0.22) -23.86 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.32 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brightcove beats PropertyGuru on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

