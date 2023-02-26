Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $306.44

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.78.
ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALB opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.60.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
