Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $39.63

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $312,653. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,786,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.