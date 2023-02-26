Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $273.11

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

PXD stock opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.