Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $2.05

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.05.
TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
trivago Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.67 on Friday. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
