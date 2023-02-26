Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.426 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at C$46.19 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$48.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.73.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total transaction of C$14,593,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.