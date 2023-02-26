Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Calian Group stock opened at C$60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of C$699.60 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.85. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$52.70 and a 1 year high of C$72.11.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.57 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.0621242 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,750. In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,750. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $780,260 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of Montreal lowered their target price on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

