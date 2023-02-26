Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Boosted by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 362,413 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises 5.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Calix worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

