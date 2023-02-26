Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Camden National Trading Down 1.4 %

Camden National stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,331 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

