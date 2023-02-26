Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.
Camping World Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE CWH opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.