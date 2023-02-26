Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE CWH opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $7,179,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

