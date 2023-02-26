Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $74.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Down 5.2 %

ATRC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AtriCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

