Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $67.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of GMED opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

