Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on April 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.639 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

NYSE CM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

