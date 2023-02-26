Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

