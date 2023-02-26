Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

