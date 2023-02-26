Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,897 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,856 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canopy Growth Company Profile

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.