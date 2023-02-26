Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

COF opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

