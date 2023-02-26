Capstone Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CAPP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Capstone Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.00. Capstone Financial Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

Capstone Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Capstone Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Financial Group, Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital and investing in the stock of other companies. The company seeks to take strategic, non-controlling equity ownership interests in privately held businesses or public companies with very illiquid trading markets. It seeks to actively trade in strategic investment positions and/or enter into private securities transactions with regard to those positions, to capitalize on price fluctuations and realize profits or minimize losses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.