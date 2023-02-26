Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.39 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRLFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

