CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.