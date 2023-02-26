Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Carlton Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.26.

Carlton Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 69.31 and a quick ratio of 86.29.

Get Carlton Investments alerts:

About Carlton Investments

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.