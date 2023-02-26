Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carter’s by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

