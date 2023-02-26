Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.69 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

