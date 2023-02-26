Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $77.31 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.