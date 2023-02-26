Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.