Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $6,021,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 215.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $129.69 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

