Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $129.69 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

