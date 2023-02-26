Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $159,764,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
