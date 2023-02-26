CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $88.10 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00218776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10723071 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,370,898.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

