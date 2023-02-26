CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.11

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $85.57 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00042175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10786599 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,741,494.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

