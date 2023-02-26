Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. Celanese also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.31.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 2.6 %

Celanese stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

